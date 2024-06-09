Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,067. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $319.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

