Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 39 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.30. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $209.25 and a twelve month high of $302.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

