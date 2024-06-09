Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 116 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.02. 1,925,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

