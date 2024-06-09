Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $18,458,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Down 2.1 %

STNE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

