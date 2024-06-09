Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,665.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after buying an additional 1,343,094 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $525,810,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after buying an additional 919,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,491,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.