Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.55 or 0.00046760 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $172.83 million and $7.77 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,309,454 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,304,877.64007874. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 32.27485035 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1077 active market(s) with $11,097,657.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.