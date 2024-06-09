XML Financial LLC Buys 1,264 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.73. 3,081,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $539.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.42 and a 200 day moving average of $500.71. The stock has a market cap of $463.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

