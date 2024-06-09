XML Financial LLC Buys 283 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $470.13. 1,042,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,107. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.69 and its 200-day moving average is $448.75.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

