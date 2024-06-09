XML Financial LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 313,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 69,770 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB remained flat at $39.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,218,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

