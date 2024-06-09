XML Financial LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.64. 3,209,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,337. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

