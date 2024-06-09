XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,831,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 455,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. 608,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,991. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

