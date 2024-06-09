XML Financial LLC Has $25.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
SCHV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 208,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,928. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
