XML Financial LLC Has $25.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 208,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,928. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.