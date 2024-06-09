XML Financial LLC Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. 1,903,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $56.19.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
