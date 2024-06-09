XML Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,108 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 279,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,686. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.