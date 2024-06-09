Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $3,030,418.00 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $137.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

