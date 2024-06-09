Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $698.49

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 698.49 ($8.95) and traded as low as GBX 612 ($7.84). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 626 ($8.02), with a volume of 21,661 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 617.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 697.78. The company has a market cap of £150.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.