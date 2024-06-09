ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0711 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $660,125.75 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00046243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00033899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

