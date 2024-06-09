ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE ZIM opened at $19.54 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

