11,322 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Advanced Portfolio Management LLC

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,322 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,494. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.