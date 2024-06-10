12,994 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Bought by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 74.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 108,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBRT shares. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.47. 56,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,410. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

