13D Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

13D Management LLC cut its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the period. Knife River comprises 2.5% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Knife River by 4,029.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 245,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knife River by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,546,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,739,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNF traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 118,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($516.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNF. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

