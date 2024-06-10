13D Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

13D Management LLC lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,429 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises about 3.1% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.13% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 858,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 972,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,561,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,971,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 472,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

