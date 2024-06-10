13D Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.4% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 36.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 65.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.0 %

CNI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

