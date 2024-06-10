159,421 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 617.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,835 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $65,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.74. 552,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

