1,600 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,132,000 after buying an additional 77,058 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Griffon by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 229,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

GFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

