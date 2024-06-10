16,086 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Purchased by Superstring Capital Management LP

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Krystal Biotech comprises approximately 1.4% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 29.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.83. 1,549,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,357. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

