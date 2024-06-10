1,831,500 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,831,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,253,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Mplx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,793,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,858,000 after purchasing an additional 291,890 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 316,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,118. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

