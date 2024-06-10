21,397 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Bought by Artia Global Partners LP

Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Immunovant accounts for about 0.3% of Artia Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 39.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $230,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Immunovant by 13.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $990,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,879 shares in the company, valued at $30,596,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $990,335.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,596,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Immunovant Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

