230,069 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $24,803,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $19,251,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Coty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Coty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Coty Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.82. 1,065,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,273. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

