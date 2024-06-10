2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded 2seventy bio to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Price Performance

TSVT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.80. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,665. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,556 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 2,338,746 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,291,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 21.7% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,119 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.