3,094 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,990. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $86.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

