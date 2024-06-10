34,422 Shares in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Bought by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bennett Associates Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. 104,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,727. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

