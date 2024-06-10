364,448 Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 364,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 305,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

