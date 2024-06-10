41,472 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,166,000. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 453,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 230,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

