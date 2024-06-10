5,220 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 69,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. 12,787,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,081,947. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

