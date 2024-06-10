815 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 443.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,748,000 after purchasing an additional 979,108 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.25. 2,234,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.90.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 625,870 shares of company stock valued at $177,970,848. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

