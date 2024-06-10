Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Up 9.1%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $11.32. 28,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 34,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abacus Life

Abacus Life Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $742.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.