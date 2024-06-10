AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $167.70 and last traded at $168.51. 854,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,494,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $297.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 85,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

