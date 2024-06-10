ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $323,415.52

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $323,415.52 and $7.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,234.06 or 1.00249169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00091034 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000033 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $7.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.