Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY25 guidance at $5.90-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.900-6.900 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.