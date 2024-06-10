ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 396,588 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,821,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 31.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

