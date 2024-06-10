Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 404401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

