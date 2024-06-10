Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 60,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,883,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,960,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.68.

Adobe Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $458.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.71 and a 200 day moving average of $545.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

