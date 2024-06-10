Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $612.79.

Shares of ADBE opened at $465.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $423.58 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 117.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 775,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $392,559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 23.7% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 36.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

