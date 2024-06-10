Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.26. 1,053,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

