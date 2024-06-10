Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,170 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,972,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,151,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.