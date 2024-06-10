Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Alliant Energy comprises about 1.4% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 423,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 288,899 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,795,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.15. 1,236,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,171. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

