Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $436,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.86. 446,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.70. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.42 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

