Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $724,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.45. 17,992,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,102,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.