Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Generac comprises approximately 1.7% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Generac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Generac by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.66. The company had a trading volume of 604,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.05.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

